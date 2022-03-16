Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.(CNN/KPIX via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo
Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Three hospitalized in crash at Reynolds & Angola
Group chat between Ohio mayors reveal colorful language from Toledo’s mayor
The body of Joseph Collingsworth was found on the banks of the Sandusky river on Thursday.
Body of missing man found in Tiffin
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
Toledo Police confirm that a man is in critical conditional after being shot on Hill Ave. near...
Person shot while in car on Hill
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war