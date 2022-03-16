Three hospitalized in crash at Reynolds & Angola

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hurt in a crash near Reynolds and Angola Wednesday evening, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

TFRD said three people were hurt, including two adults and one teenager. They were all taken to area hospitals.

The southbound lanes on Reynolds were closed but traffic has since picked back up. There was a large police and EMS presence at the intersection.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

