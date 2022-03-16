Traffic
Three hospitalized in crash at Reynolds & Angola

Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hurt in a crash near Reynolds and Angola Wednesday evening, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

TFRD said three people were hurt, including two adults and one teenager. They were all taken to area hospitals.

The southbound lanes on Reynolds were closed but traffic has since picked back up. There was a large police and EMS presence at the intersection.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Ohio Supreme Court rejects statehouse maps for third time, primary in disarray
