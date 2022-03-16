Residents hold vigil for 4 victims of domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Toledo has a serious problem with domestic violence, and it’s time we take some serious steps to remedy that,” says Rebecca Facey, a lawyer in Toledo specializing in domestic violence cases. She also organized tonight’s vigil that honored four women killed recently as a result of domestic violence; Ashley Darrington, Nora Pryba, Whitney Wade, and Sarah Shulte.

“They are from all different sides of town, different races, different classes, different education levels. Domestic violence affects absolutely every single neighborhood in our community,” says Facey. “Domestic violence is the number one call to our police department as well as most police departments across the country, it is incredibly common.”

According to authorities, all four women were killed by significant others. Brenda Facey is a retired teacher she says kids need to be taught young that violence is not okay. “We need to teach our kids from the time they are toddlers,” says Facey. “I made it a point of telling boys, in particular, that’s it’s not okay to hit anybody.”

Family and friends of the victims, as well as complete strangers who sympathize with victims of domestic violence, came out, sang songs, and showed support.

“When I left I had to fight,” says Brenda Pedleson, who is a survivor of domestic violence. “You have to dig within yourself. I’m telling you as a survivor that’s been out here, that it is so much better not being in the situation you’re in. These people that are out here fighting, they are there to help.”

If you are seeking to get out of an abusive relationship check out the resources bellow:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.