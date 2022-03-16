Some TPS students may have eaten laced candy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Toledo Public Schools students may have eaten candy containing an illegal substance, according to school officials.

Administrators at Reynolds Elementary are investigating the possibility that three students ate the candy, a TPS spokesperson told 13abc on Wednesday. It’s unclear at this time what the illegal substance was.

Three students reported not feeling well and told school officials they accepted candy from a classmate.

One student is facing disciplinary action connected to the incident.

The district is asking parents to regularly check their student’s backpacks.

“The safety and well being of our students and staff is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

It went on to say that the student code of conduct does not allow students to bring outside food into the building unless it is part of their lunch, and that students are not to share food with others.

