Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo’s airport seeking destination requests

Travelers arrive at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport for a flight to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Travelers arrive at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport for a flight to Punta Gorda, Florida.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport is asking for public input on non-stop flight destinations out of Toledo.

The public is asked to submit requests here for non-stop flights that are not currently available.

The airport plans to share the submissions with its airline partners. Those decisions are ultimately made by airlines and not the airport.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo
Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Three hospitalized in crash at Reynolds & Angola
Group chat between Ohio mayors reveal colorful language from Toledo’s mayor
The body of Joseph Collingsworth was found on the banks of the Sandusky river on Thursday.
Body of missing man found in Tiffin
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
Toledo Police confirm that a man is in critical conditional after being shot on Hill Ave. near...
Person shot while in car on Hill
In a statement, Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said there is no tolerance for this...
Racist graffiti found in boys stall at Perrysburg High School
Ukraine
Monroe County Community College to host Ukraine donation drive
Residents of Plymouth street say the eyesore is attracting crime.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Boarded-up home becoming a target for stripping