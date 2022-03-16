Toledo’s airport seeking destination requests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport is asking for public input on non-stop flight destinations out of Toledo.

The public is asked to submit requests here for non-stop flights that are not currently available.

The airport plans to share the submissions with its airline partners. Those decisions are ultimately made by airlines and not the airport.

