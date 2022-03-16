Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

US Senate approves resolution probing Putin for war crimes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution late Tuesday seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.

The bipartisan measure from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity” being carried out Russian military forces under Putin’s direction. It encourages international criminal courts to investigate Putin, his security council and military leaders for possible war crimes.

“These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The measure was approved swiftly and without dissent as lawmakers in Congress continue to muscle a bipartisan show of force against the Russian war in Ukraine. First introduced almost two weeks ago, the Senate resolution would not carry the force of law, but is another example of Congress providing the Biden administration political support to take a tough line against Putin’s aggression.

Last week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Videos in this story may contain disturbing images.

President Biden is now set to meet with NATO leaders in Brussels to discuss next steps in handling Russia's lethal invasion of Ukraine. (CNN, CTV NETWORK)

Speaking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference in Warsaw, Harris stopped short of directly accusing Russia of having committed war crimes.

“Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris, noting that the United Nations has already started a process to review allegations.

The International Criminal Court had earlier announced it has launched an investigation that could target senior officials believed responsible for war crimes and other violations over the war in Ukraine.

The resolution approved by the Senate has been embraced by senators from both parties, Republicans and Democrats.

It says the Senate condemns Putin, the Russian Federation, the Russian Security Council, members of the Russian military and others of committing flagrant acts of aggression and other atrocities that rise to the level of war crimes.

The resolution calls for the U.S. and others to seek investigations of Putin and his regime at the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice for potential war crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group chat between Ohio mayors reveal colorful language from Toledo’s mayor
Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Three hospitalized in crash at Reynolds & Angola
We talked to law enforcement, one person for it, and one against it
Experts, law enforcement weigh in on Ohio’s new conceal carry law
Some TPS students may have eaten laced candy
Toledo City Council approved an expansion to the city's gunshot detection and alert system.
Toledo expanding ShotSpotter coverage

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires reported in Missouri interstate crash
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
The Bowling Green Fire Department helped a resident rescue a parrot out of a tree.
Firefighters called in to save bird out of a tree
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas