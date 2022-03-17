Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Group chat between Ohio mayors reveal colorful language from Toledo’s mayor
Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Three hospitalized in crash at Reynolds & Angola
We talked to law enforcement, one person for it, and one against it
Experts, law enforcement weigh in on Ohio’s new conceal carry law
Some TPS students may have eaten laced candy
I-75 NB at Ottawa River Road Closed Due To Crash
GRAPHIC: Body cam footage released in fatal wrong-way crash following police pursuit

Latest News

Miles of Freedom
Miles of Freedom
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Ohio's retired teachers see changes to pension funds
Burn ban in effect for Ohio
District officials with Dorchester District 2 say they are struggling with the number of...
Ohio retired teachers get long-awaited changes to pension benefits