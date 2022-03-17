Traffic
3/17: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Near-record highs today; cooler/rainy Friday
Near-record highs this St. Patrick's Day, but much cooler and rainy to end the week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Top o’ the afternoon to you! We’re eyeing near-record highs in the mid-70s on this St. Patrick’s Day (record: 77F, 2012). Friday will prove much cooler in the 40s, as rain surges up from the southwest close to sunset and lasts off-and-on through Saturday as well. It won’t last long, as we get back near 60F just in time for spring Sunday.

