Body of missing man found in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing man was found on the banks of the Sandusky river, officials with the city announced on Thursday.

Tiffin Police officers and law enforcement officials with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the regional drone team found the body of Joseph Collingsworth, 35, of Milan, Thursday morning.

Officials said he was last seen on March 12 after leaving his girlfriend’s home in Tiffin. He has left without any shoes and said he was going on a walk.

The Tiffin Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the ongoing investigation.

