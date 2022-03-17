Traffic
Body of missing man found in Tiffin

The body of Joseph Collingsworth was found on the banks of the Sandusky river on Thursday.
The body of Joseph Collingsworth was found on the banks of the Sandusky river on Thursday.(Ohio Bureau of Investigation)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing man was found on the banks of the Sandusky river, officials with the city announced on Thursday.

Tiffin Police officers and law enforcement officials with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the regional drone team found the body of Joseph Collingsworth, 35, of Milan, Thursday morning.

Officials said he was last seen on March 12 after leaving his girlfriend’s home in Tiffin. He has left without any shoes and said he was going on a walk.

The Tiffin Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

