Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents seize $1M in meth at international bridge in Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted several pounds of methamphetamine from over the weekend that was heading into Texas.

On Sunday, agents at the Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge reported they stopped $1.1 million worth of alleged methamphetamine from making it through the border crossing.

CBP officers assigned to the international bridge say they encountered a white Jeep SUV making entry from Mexico.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection and after physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team, officers discovered nine packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 79 pounds concealed within the vehicle.

“Our CBP officers used all of our available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt and prevented these harmful narcotics from getting to American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Agents seized the narcotics and the vehicle and report the case remains under investigation by special agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
A man was found shot in his vehicle on Hill Ave. in the early morning hours of March 18, 2022.
Person found shot in car on Hill Ave.
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
An Ohio man was killed while changing a tire when the car fell on him.
Ohio father killed while changing tire after car falls on him, family says
Toledo Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home at Pinelawn and Treelawn.
Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo

Latest News

Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US troops die in Norway plane crash; unrelated to Ukraine
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin rallies behind troops while lethal fire rains down
FILE - Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville,...
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88