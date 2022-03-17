Firefighters called in to save bird out of a tree

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s an old phrase about news and headlines for what constitutes a good story - man bites dog. The thinking goes that a story about a dog biting a man isn’t really news. But a man biting a dog - now that will fascinate the audience!

Thankfully, the Bowling Green Fire Department shared a tale on Facebook Thursday that put a new spin on the idea - saving a bird out of a tree.

A local resident was visiting City Park Wednesday when their pet bird, Kiwi, broke out of its harness and flew up into a tree. That’s when they called in the fire department.

After attempting to reach the $6,000 Meyers Parrot on a step ladder the pet’s owner had purchased for the purpose of rescuing Kiwi, the fire crew brought in their aerial truck.

A firefighter ascended up the tree using the ladder truck, and Kiwi walked right onto its perch, and was taken safely to its owner back on the ground.

A story about something green ☘️, and a little luck for your St.Patrick's day 🇮🇪. Yesterday Bowling Green Fire was... Posted by Bowling Green Fire Division on Thursday, March 17, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.