March 17th Weather Forecast

Near Record Highs Today, Colder Friday & Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Near record highs are expected today with temperatures reaching the middle 70s. Temperatures will stay in the 60s along the lakeshore. A lake-breeze develops on Friday with late day rain. Temperatures will be nearly 30-degrees colder during the afternoon. Light showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Highs are expected to be in the 50s next week except on Monday when we should reach the low 60s

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Showers and a few storms rolling in this evening, with off-and-on showers lasting through...
