Monster Jam returns to Toledo this weekend

Grave Digger flies through the air at Monster Jam
Grave Digger flies through the air at Monster Jam
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monster Jam returns to Toledo this weekend.

The event is held at the Huntington Center Friday, March 18 - Sunday, March 20. Tickets are available here.

Monster Jam organizers said its celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Fans can attend the Monster Jam Pit Party on Saturday and Sunday morning to see the trucks up close, meet the divers and crews, take pictures, and get in on other family-friendly activities.

  • Friday: 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. | Pit Party runs 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1:00 p.m. ad 6:30 p.m. | Pit Party runs from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson; Soldier Fortune Black Ops™ driven by Tony Ochs; El Toro Loco® driven by Elvis Lainez; Max-D™ driven by Blake Granger; Wild Side driven by Zack Garner; Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer Jr.; Raminator driven by Mark Hall; and Rammunition driven by Kurt Kraehmer

Organizers said the truck and driver lineup is subject to change.

