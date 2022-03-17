Traffic
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors say East Toledo home has become a target for stripping

Residents say they want the home gone, so they can feel safe in their community.
Residents say they want the home gone, so they can feel safe in their community.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents living on Plymouth Street say the boarded-up home on the block is not only an eyesore, but it has also become a target for stripping. Vandal and thieves have removed some siding, piping, and even boards put up by the City of Toledo to keep people out.

Suzanne Harris has lived in her East Toledo home for 3 years. She says the boarded-up home on the block has been an eyesore the entire time.

“I have a 5-year-old, so you never know what kind of people you get in a house like this,” says Harris. “People are doing crazy things and a house like this is just something to come in and strip the inside not only the outside, and that just leaves it open to everyone around.”

Representatives from the City of Toledo say they have had no luck getting in touch with the property owner, so they’ve had to take matters into their own hands. Crews have placed boards on the windows and doors, some of which have since been removed during break-ins. To the resident’s delight, the home is on the city’s demolition list.

Andrew Dlugosielski is the spokesperson for Toledo Police, he says stripping is all too common in Toledo but often goes unreported.

“If you see this happening in your neighborhood call us,” Dlugosielski says. “A lot of these houses are either being torn down or your neighborhood is trying to be revitalized. And it would cost a lot more to revitalize your neighborhood if the house next door to you doesn’t have any copper pipes that need to be replaced, that have any siding, that things are being removed that may cause that house to come down and damage your own. So if you see it, report it to us.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

