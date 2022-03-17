Traffic
Police cadets learn taser tactics

Police cadets learn taser tactics and what happens if they don't work
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve heard about police using a taser, maybe even seen video of one in use, but how are officers trained to use them?

13abc got an inside look at how effective they can be -- and what happens when they’re not.

Tasers are an officer’s option for non-lethal force but it’s a forceful weapon nonetheless. The training stresses that this is just one tool at their disposal.

One by one, Toledo Police cadets got a chance to see what a successful taser deployment feels like on Thursday. One by one, they experienced muscle lock-up or neuromuscular incapacitation.

“Going from a civilian mindset to where no one really threatens to kill you almost everyday -- that can really happen here,” said Sgt. Jamal Owens.

Sergeant Owens reminds these cadets this is one tool at their disposal. For the taser to be successful in subduing someone, the prongs need to land property for the current to be effective. But that’s not always easy to do, even in a controlled training environment.

“In the street you’re actively fighting somebody. Carhart jacket, it’s cold out. All that plays a factor,” said Sgt. Owens.

Officers got more familiar with what’s called a distance weapon. There’s no right or wrong time to use them. Officers have to feel out the situation and determine when lethal or non-lethal force is needed.

They must be prepared for when the prongs don’t stick, or the charge doesn’t affect the person depending on what substances they may be on.

“Don’t be so dependent on it. If it doesn’t work transition to something else, another tool. Stand back. You may have to go hands on with somebody. Be prepared mentally to adjust to the situation,” said Sgt. Owens.

That jolt lasts 5 seconds. If the officer only uses one jolt, that’s the time the officer has to get the person in cuffs or under control because while you’re sore after the hit, you can certainly get up and get back on your feet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

