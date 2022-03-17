Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in police custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the 600 block of Thayer near Broadway.
According to police, the shooting victim was grazed by a bullet.
Amir Aridi, 28, was arrested nearby.
He is being held at the Lucas Co. Jail on a felonious assault charge.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.