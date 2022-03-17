Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in police custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the 600 block of Thayer near Broadway.

According to police, the shooting victim was grazed by a bullet.

Amir Aridi, 28, was arrested nearby.

He is being held at the Lucas Co. Jail on a felonious assault charge.

