Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo

Amir Aridi
Amir Aridi(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in police custody after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the 600 block of Thayer near Broadway.

According to police, the shooting victim was grazed by a bullet.

Amir Aridi, 28, was arrested nearby.

He is being held at the Lucas Co. Jail on a felonious assault charge.

