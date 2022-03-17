Sylvania man sentenced for sex crimes involving a minor

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania man was sentenced to three decades in prison for multiple sex crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Holden Gallagher, 29, of Sylvania, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and supervised release for the rest of his life after he is released from prison. Gallagher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a Sylvania home in 2015, seizing his laptop and a hard drive. Officials said Gallagher communicated with a minor he knew and got the child to produce pornographic images. Investigators found numerous files of child pornography.

Gallagher was already a registered sex offender when law enforcement officials executed the search warrant from a 2011 conviction for gross sexual imposition of a minor. He was still on probation at the time of the search.

The FBI, state and federal investigators on the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracey Ballard Tangeman and Angelita Cruz Bridges prosecuted the case.

“The Justice Department and law enforcement in this region will work tirelessly to deter and prosecute those why prey upon our children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said. “Mr. Gallagher, a repeat offender, has earned this lengthy prison sentence and will no longer be able to abuse others.”

