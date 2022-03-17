Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like,’ court documents say

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE/Gray News) – A teenager in Louisiana is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, according to deputies.

KNOE reports court records show Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested on March 15 in connection with the attack that happened on March 5.

The deputy investigating said White was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend and is accused of dousing her with an unknown liquid.

White then used a lighter to set her on fire, the report states.

According to the deputy, the victim suffered severe burns to her chin, neck, head and hair.

Court documents say White told the victim that he wanted to set someone on fire “to see what it was like.”

White was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery, serious injury burning.

Copyright 2022 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
A man was found shot in his vehicle on Hill Ave. in the early morning hours of March 18, 2022.
Person found shot in car on Hill Ave.
Amir Aridi
Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
Gallagher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and receipt, distribution, and...
Sylvania man sentenced for sex crimes involving a minor

Latest News

A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations
School districts stuck in the middle of primary election mess
School districts stuck in the middle of primary election mess
NASA unveils new moon rocket
NASA unveils new moon rocket
You can take a class or enjoy a show
Hittin’ the Town: Laughter is the best medicine
The performers host a show once a month at the Valentine Theater
Glass City Improv