UT Professor predicts Russian-Ukrainian agreement as “best case scenario”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local professor who specialized in human rights and foreign policy is keeping a close eye on the developments in Ukraine. He thinks Russia and Ukraine will come to an agreement and the Russian occupation will end.

“Russia will get Crimea and parts of the Dunbas region and a guarantee that Ukraine won’t join NATO, which is more or less already been guaranteed, and then that means that they’ll leave,” says Joel Voss, an Associate Professor at The University of Toledo.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, Voss says, has similar parallels to the start of World War One.

“Obviously, we think a lot about World War Two, but World War One is a situation where you had a lot of economic turmoil in the world. You have lots of rising nationalists. You have lots of people that were upset. And you have those similar things right here. And then you sort of slipped into a war and it escalated very quickly,” adds Voss.

He says the best case and most likely scenario would be a compromise where both presidents Putin and Zelenskyy can save face and Russian troops would withdraw. After that, he’s concerned a lack of news coverage could allow Russia to go unchecked and leave the people of Ukraine isolated even more.

“Like, I’m a little worried that the media and us will start focusing on, like, gas prices and sort of forget about Ukraine,” says Voss. “Even if there were ins in the short-term, this is a long-term rebuilding project, right? People have lost their homes, their families. It’s not something that we should just forget about.”

Bottom line, Voss explains, even if there is a truce or agreement soon, the economic fallout for Russia and reconstruction of Ukraine will require U.S. attention for years.

