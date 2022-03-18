Traffic
3/18: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Showers/storms tonight; sunny second half of the weekend
Showers and a few storms rolling in this evening, with off-and-on showers lasting through Saturday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After near-record highs St. Patrick’s Day, we’re getting some (belated) green showing up on radar... and warmer colors, too. Downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will surge up from the southwest this evening, with off-and-on showers lasting through Saturday, as highs flatline near 50F. Sunday AM could deliver a few wet flakes falling, through no accumulation is expected at this time. Highs will recover near 60F that afternoon, with some cities cracking the 70s again to lead off next week.

