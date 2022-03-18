3/18: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

After near-record highs St. Patrick’s Day, we’re getting some (belated) green showing up on radar... and warmer colors, too. Downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will surge up from the southwest this evening, with off-and-on showers lasting through Saturday, as highs flatline near 50F. Sunday AM could deliver a few wet flakes falling, through no accumulation is expected at this time. Highs will recover near 60F that afternoon, with some cities cracking the 70s again to lead off next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.