Boil order issued for Assumption and Metamora

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials issued a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System Friday.

According to the officials, a valve failure led to the system depressurizing, prompting the boil order.

It is not yet known how long the boil order will remain in place.

