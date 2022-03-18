Boil order issued for Assumption and Metamora
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County Public Utilities officials issued a boil order for residents in Assumption and Metamora, and all other customers of the Northeast Water System Friday.
According to the officials, a valve failure led to the system depressurizing, prompting the boil order.
It is not yet known how long the boil order will remain in place.
