Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar, TPD looking for suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker at a Toledo bar was shot in the late hours of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis sometime after 1 a.m. Friday.

The bouncer was shot in the abdomen.

TPD is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

TPD is looking for this man in the shooting of a bouncer at Delaney's Bar last night. If you have any information, call... Posted by 13abc on Friday, March 18, 2022

