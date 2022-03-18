Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar, TPD looking for suspect
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker at a Toledo bar was shot in the late hours of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis sometime after 1 a.m. Friday.
The bouncer was shot in the abdomen.
TPD is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.
