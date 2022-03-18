Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Credit reporting agencies to change handling of medical debt

About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense,...
About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.(MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Credit reporting agencies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion announced Friday they are changing how medical collection debts will be reported.

Starting on July 1, paid medical collection debts will no longer be included on credit reports, according to a news release from TransUnion.

The release also stated medical collection debts under $500 would not be reported in the first half of 2023.

In addition, the time period before an unpaid medical collection debt is reported will increase from six months to one year. The release stated that this is to allow consumers to have time to work with insurance and healthcare providers in order to address their debt.

TransUnion said the changes will eliminate nearly 70% of medical collection debt tradelines in consumer credit reports. A tradeline is information about a person’s account that is sent, generally on a regular basis, to a consumer reporting agency, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.

About two-thirds of medical debts are the result of a one-time or short-term medical expense, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.

The agencies cited this as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and detailed reviews as reasons for the new measure, stating they allow consumers to “focus on their personal wellbeing and recovery.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
A man was found shot in his vehicle on Hill Ave. in the early morning hours of March 18, 2022.
Person found shot in car on Hill Ave.
Amir Aridi
Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
Gallagher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and receipt, distribution, and...
Sylvania man sentenced for sex crimes involving a minor

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
22-year-old Fremont man killed in apparent accidental shooting
NASA unveils new moon rocket
NASA unveils new moon rocket
An absentee ballot.
DOJ allows delay in sending out Ohio ballots to service members, overseas citizens