Feel Good Friday: Celebrating a Life of Service

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s Feel Good Friday is in celebration of a Perrysburg man who dedicated three decades of his life to serving our country. This month, he put a bow on his military career and began a new chapter.

The party for Master Chief William Sherman took place at the Elks Lodge in Maumee. Friends, loved ones, and fellow service members gathered to honor his service, and also his family’s commitment to making it possible.

“I’m sure Bill couldn’t have done it by himself. Thirty years? Total team effort, right,” joked his friend, Admiral Robert Nowakowski.

Sherman joined the Navy at 18-years-old.

“I’ve gotten to visit almost every country that you can imagine. I mean, I spent time in Africa, Iraq, Syria, you name it, I’ve been there. Afghanistan; it’s been the best time ever,” he recalls.

After making countless close friends in his military career, Master Chief Sherman now looks forward to spending more time being a husband, father, and grandfather.

“Probably the worst thing in my career is saying goodbye when you leave on a year-long deployment. I’ve had a lot of close friends pass away and the one thing I’ve learned is life’s short - and if you don’t take advantage of those moments with your family, tomorrow’s not guaranteed.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.