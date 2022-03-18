Hittin’ the Town: Laughter is the best medicine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may know the television show Whose Line Is It Anyway. It’s a short-form improvisational comedy where four performers create scenes and characters on the spot. The art form is also popular here in Toledo.

They say laughter is the best medicine, and the Glass City Improv performers serve up plenty of it.

Nick Morgan is the co-founder of Glass City Improv.

“There is something magical about having a full room laughing about the same thing at the same time.”

And that’s exactly what happens when these performers take the stage.

“Improvisation is simply the creation of material spontaneously on stage with other people. I saw an improv show in Chicago at Second City and I walked out and thought I want to do that. If you are afraid of doing this, it’s the perfect reason to do it. I like to say it’s the scariest thing you’ll do without consequences.”

And you can do more than enjoy the laughs from the audience, you can learn the art of improv through classes.

‘Diana DePasquale is also a co-founder of Glass City Improv.

“Take a risk and I can assure you it will pay off. You will meet people you would not. You’ll laugh a ton. There is something therapeutic about it. You will surprise yourself on stage. You’ll make others laugh and there is no better feeling than that.”

Diana worked in IT before starting her improv career in her 30s. She now teaches the art form she loves.

“A lot of people come with the perception that you have to be funny . It’s not just about that. It’s about being authentic, truthful and honest. People are surprised by how well they take to it when they come at it from that angle.”

It’s also a great way to inspire teamwork.

“We do corporate training and workshops for local organizations. The people with those groups want to develop a more collaborative culture and inspire creativity among the team and and wants people to solve complex problems in innovative ways.”

You can take improv classes by yourself or with friends and family. They’re held at the Studio A theater at the Valentine Theater. If you’d like to catch a show, the last Friday of every month is Glass City Improv’s signature show. The first one is March 25th.

You can buy tickets at The Valentine Theater. If you’d like to learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.