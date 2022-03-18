Humane Society summer camps open for registration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is offering summer camps this year:

Jr. Animal Adventure Camp (Ages 5 to 7)

This mini version of our popular Animal Adventure Camp is perfect for the first time campers and animal handlers. Explorers will learn about pets, and animal safety through stories, games, art, and enjoy TLC time with our pets. Please bring a snack and drink each day. T-shirt Included. Session 1: June 6th-10th . Session 2: July 11th-15th 12:30 pm-4:30 pm, M-F Fee: $115 Space is limited to 15 participants

Animal Adventure Camp (Ages 8 to 11)

This exciting camp focuses on a different theme each day. Campers will explore pets and the animal kingdom through games, art, a field trip to a local farm, a guest speaker and more. Hands-on TLC time with our animals is always the best part of the day. Please pack a lunch and drink each day. T-Shirt Included. Session 1: June 13th-17th Session 2: July 18th-22nd . 9:30 am-4:30 pm, M-F Fee: $215 Space is limited to 20 participants

K9 Training Workshop: Beginner-Intermediate (Ages 12 to 16)

Teens will learn and practice positive reinforcement training techniques in this exciting, hands-on workshop. Participants will work with shelter pets on basic obedience, tricks, and agility. Bring a light lunch and drink each day. T-Shirt Included. Session1: June 20th-24th . Session 2: August 1st-5 th . 9:30 am-1:30 pm, M-F Fee: $215 Space is limited to 10 participants

Animal Careers & Pre-Vet Workshop (Ages 12 to 16)

Animal lovers are provided the opportunity to explore a variety of animal careers in this fun and educational camp experience. Guest speakers, a fun-filled fieldtrip, and projects provide insight into animal-related occupations. Campers will develop valuable handling skills during TLC time with our pets, as well as have the opportunity to see a live surgery. Please pack a lunch and drink each day. Scrub top included. Session 1: July 25th-29th . 9:30 am-4:30 pm, M-F Fee: $245 Space is limited to 20 participants

Animal Photography and Drawing Camp (Ages 8 to 12)

Campers will create their own unique and dazzling works of art using THS pets as inspiration. Campers will learn beginner techniques in photography, sketching, painting, and other disciplines. Enjoy TLC time with our animals. Please pack a light lunch and drink each day. Campers should bring a camera or camera phone with them each day. T-Shirt Included. Session 1: June 27th-July 1st . 9:30 am-1:30 pm, M-F Fee: $215 Space is limited to 12 participants

To register your child for one of the camps or to request more information, visit toledohumane.org or contact Jackie Kinnee, Education Coordinator, at jackiek@toledohumane.org

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.