Leader of Metroparks Toledo volunteers honored

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - This time of year, workers with Metroparks Toledo are hard at work, getting their native plants ready to be placed in the parks. It wouldn’t be possible without volunteers, and those who bring it all together.

Kerri Deshetler has worked for Metroparks Toledo since 2019. “This is a fairytale dream job for me, honestly,” she tells 13abc.

Deshetler works as a Nursery Crew Leader. She explains, “I am in charge of the greenhouse operations, as well as plant propagation fields here, as well as all the volunteers who come and help us.”

It’s her work with volunteers that recently grabbed the attention of officials at the national level.

“Kerri’s a great example of the young talent that we have on staff,” says Scott Carpenter, “and we’re so lucky to have her. She was honored by the National Association of County, Park, and Recreation Officials, with an award for young professionals.”

“I’m honored, very honored for this award,” adds Deshetler.

For Metroparks Toledo, volunteers are a pivotal part of the operation, especially right now, cultivating thousands of new plants.

“This year alone, the greenhouse will produce almost 70,000 individual plants. This is something we absolutely could not do without volunteers here,” she says.

And she says she cherishes the work that she does. “I love when they come out and have a smile and they make my day a lot better. And they help us get our work done.”

Carpenter adds, “We expect big things in the future.”

You’ll have a chance to buy some of the native plants grown by Metroparks Toledo in May at the annual plant sale. It’s set for May 21 and 22 at the white barn at Blue Creek Nursery, behind Nature’s Nursery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.