Local caregiver charged with murder in death of disabled woman

Prosecutors charged Audili Cerrato,53, with murder in the death of Stephany Pichardo, 29.
Prosecutors charged Audili Cerrato,53, with murder in the death of Stephany Pichardo, 29.(Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Napoleon woman is facing murder charges in the death of a of a disabled woman she was caring for.

Audili Cerrato, 53, of Napoleon, was arrested on felonious assault charges for allegedly assaulting Stephany Pichardo, 29, a developmentally disabled woman.

According to the Napoleon Police Department, Pichardo was admitted to the Henry County Hospital on March 13. Police responded to the hospital for reports of child abuse, as the hospital staff thought Pichardo was younger than she actually was. Pichardo died from her injuries that day. The nature of the injuries Pichardo sustained is unclear at this time.

On Friday, March 18, the prosecutors charged Cerrato with murder in the death of Pichardo. Cerrato was Pichardo’s caregiver, officials told 13abc.

Pichardo was in a home with two others who were not hurt.

Cerrato is in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

“The Napoleon Police Department share our communities concern in the death of Ms. Pichardo and will continue to investigate this case,” the department said in a statement.

