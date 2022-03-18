Traffic
Monroe County Community College to host Ukraine donation drive

Organizer is graduate of the school who says he felt compelled to help
Ukraine
Ukraine(MGN, UP9 / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - When Jeremy McGarry saw the images of refugees from Ukraine on t.v., he and his father, Patrick, were deeply moved.

“Just seeing them little kids walking out of there with just nametags on their jackets with no parents, you know, and they’re crying to nobody, you know? And it’s just not right,” said Patrick.

So, Jeremy decided to take action. He called the president of his alma mater, Monroe County Community College, and asked if he could organize a collection there Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

You can drop off any of the items listed at Monroe County Community College Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.(Tony)

“Like there was just an instinctual need in myself that I had to do something,” said Jeremy, “and I felt like the people that I know, I could reach out and make something happen. Even if it was something small, it’d still be something.”

To make sure the items would get to the right place, Jeremy contacted the Ukranian Cultural Center in Warren, MI. They led him to a non-profit that is making trips to Poland, dropping off supplies.

“I had an ambulance company in Monroe call me today. They’re going to drop off an entire wheelchair van full of supplies,” added Jeremy.

Now Jeremy and Patrick will be volunteering their time to make a difference for people impacted by war half a world away.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

