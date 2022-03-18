Traffic
Ohio Supreme Court makes final judgement on Congressional map challenges

(Ohio Supreme Court)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court determined Friday night it is closing the books on the state’s Congressional redistricting challenges, entering its final judgment in the case.

The court said it would not intervene right now to reject the latest Congressional map, denying legal challenges and calling them “procedurally improper.” The case announcement said the court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to review the latest map adopted on March 2.

Other entities looking to overturn the maps would have to file entirely new lawsuits.

You can read the case announcement below.

