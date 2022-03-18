Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Person shot while in car on Hill

Toledo Police confirm that a man is in critical conditional after being shot on Hill Ave. near...
Toledo Police confirm that a man is in critical conditional after being shot on Hill Ave. near Holland-Sylvania early Friday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police confirm that a man is in critical conditional after being shot on Hill Ave. near Holland-Sylvania early Friday morning.

Law enforcement was called to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. They found an adult male that was shot in the lower extremities. He was alive, but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were bullet holes in the car and the man suffered multiple bullet wounds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Suspect in custody after shooting in Toledo
Southbound Reynolds Road at Angola is closed off following a crash Wednesday evening.
Three hospitalized in crash at Reynolds & Angola
Group chat between Ohio mayors reveal colorful language from Toledo’s mayor
The body of Joseph Collingsworth was found on the banks of the Sandusky river on Thursday.
Body of missing man found in Tiffin
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
In a statement, Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said there is no tolerance for this...
Racist graffiti found in boys stall at Perrysburg High School
Ukraine
Monroe County Community College to host Ukraine donation drive
Residents of Plymouth street say the eyesore is attracting crime.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Boarded-up home becoming a target for stripping