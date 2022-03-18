Person shot while in car on Hill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police confirm that a man is in critical conditional after being shot on Hill Ave. near Holland-Sylvania early Friday morning.

Law enforcement was called to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. They found an adult male that was shot in the lower extremities. He was alive, but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There were bullet holes in the car and the man suffered multiple bullet wounds.

