22-year-old Fremont man killed in apparent accidental shooting

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A Freemont man is dead after what may have been an accidental shooting, according to police.

It happened on Sycamore Street in Fremont early Friday morning.

Officials with the Fremont Police Department and Sandusky County EMS found Brett Lewis, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police were responding to a call for help with an accidental shooting, according to a press release. Officials said alcohol is believed to be a factor in Lewis’ death.

The Fremont Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handing the investigation.

