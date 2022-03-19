Car crashes into Oregon home

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A road in Oregon closed Saturday after a man crashed his car into a home.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Navarre Avenue near Wheeling Street. The crash led to a gas leak at the house, according to first responders, who said westbound Navarre is closed until Columbia Gas can shut it off.

Authorities said nobody inside the house was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.