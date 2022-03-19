Traffic
Car crashes into Oregon home

Driver hospitalized, crash causes gas leak at house
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A road in Oregon closed Saturday after a man crashed his car into a home.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Navarre Avenue near Wheeling Street. The crash led to a gas leak at the house, according to first responders, who said westbound Navarre is closed until Columbia Gas can shut it off.

Authorities said nobody inside the house was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

