Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo

It happened at a home near Pinelawn and Treelawn
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police confirm two people are dead after a shooting in Toledo.

Officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home near Treelawn and Pinelawn Drive Friday night. Police responded to the scene sometime before 10:00 p.m.

Police have not released their identities at this time. Officials at the scene did not disclose additional details on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
A man was found shot in his vehicle on Hill Ave. in the early morning hours of March 18, 2022.
Person found shot in car on Hill Ave.
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’
An Ohio man was killed while changing a tire when the car fell on him.
Ohio father killed while changing tire after car falls on him, family says
Prosecutors charged Audili Cerrato,53, with murder in the death of Stephany Pichardo, 29.
Local caregiver charged with murder in death of disabled woman

Latest News

Two people found dead from gunshot wounds at Toledo home
Two people found dead from gunshot wounds at Toledo home
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel face-off at Ohio GOP Candidate Forum in Columbus
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel trade barbs at U.S. Senate candidate forum Friday night in Columbus
School districts stuck in the middle of primary election mess
School districts stuck in the middle of primary election mess
22-year-old Fremont man killed in apparent accidental shooting