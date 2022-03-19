Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police confirm two people are dead after a shooting in Toledo.

Officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home near Treelawn and Pinelawn Drive Friday night. Police responded to the scene sometime before 10:00 p.m.

Police have not released their identities at this time. Officials at the scene did not disclose additional details on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

