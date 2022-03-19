DOJ allows delay in sending out Ohio ballots to service members, overseas citizens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced an agreement with Ohio’s Secretary of State on Friday to extend deadlines surrounding overseas and military voters following the Ohio Supreme Court’s latest rejection of statehouse maps.

Election officials will be required to transmit ballots to those applicable voters, by expedited means, by no later than April 5. The original deadline was Friday, March 18.

The agreement gives election officials in Ohio more time to receive and count absentee ballots from eligible overseas and military voters. The DOJ said the move will ensure service members, their families, and U.S. citizens overseas have the opportunity to fully participate in the May 3 primary election and avoid violations of federal law.

Overseas and military ballots will be accepted for an additional 10 days until May 23, the DOJ announcement said. Those ballots need to be sent by the close of the polls on May 3.

“This agreement reflects the Justice Department’s deep commitment to protecting the right to vote for members of our armed forces deployed around the world, their families, and U.S. citizens overseas, and ensuring that these voters are afforded a meaningful opportunity to vote in all federal elections,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

You can read the DOJ announcement in full here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.