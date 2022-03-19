Traffic
Fostoria house damaged in fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fostoria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire started shortly after 3:30am Saturday in the 700-block of Circle Drive in Fostoria.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage and extending to the residence, according to a new release. Authorities say those inside the home safely evacuated.

All off duty personnel were called in to help battle the blaze, and the Tiffin Fire Division and Bascom EMS also assisted on scene.

Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert said the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined at this time.

He is also reminding residents that the Fostoria Fire Division has free smoke detectors available to any residence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas. Contact the Fire Division at 419-435-3206 for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

