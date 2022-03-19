Traffic
Local law enforcement considering hybrid vehicles amid gas price hike

The Sheriff of Wood County says the work must go on despite the price spike for gas.
The Sheriff of Wood County says the work must go on despite the price spike for gas.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - As inflation and the war in Ukraine pushes gas prices up, local law enforcement are not exempt from feeling the strain.

Mark Wasylyshyn is the Sheriff of Wood County, he says in spite of the high prices at the pump the show must go on.

“We have a job to do and unfortunately a big part of our job is getting where we need to go. We’re going to do what we have to do,” says Wasylyshyn. “We are not going to decrease patrols, we are certainly not going to stop serving papers or moving inmates where they need to go.”

Many police and fire stations around the area have their own pumps, but they still are affected by the price hikes.

“The county buys gasoline by the semi truckload for stations here. Obviously, we have a lower price that we pay. We don’t pay the road taxes so that helps some, but certainly, with the way prices of gas are now it’s getting into my budget,” says Wasylyshyn.

“We have around 60 vehicles between our patrol vehicles to vans, etcetera,” says Wasylyshyn.

The high prices have caused the department to look into more efficient options.

“The hybrids get 20 to 30 percent better fuel economy than their predecessors do.”

