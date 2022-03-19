NASA unveils new moon rocket

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida (WTVG) - After rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building yesterday, NASA’s brand new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad early Friday morning.

Looking back in time, the Saturn V rocket that took mankind to the surface of the moon and back 6 times is an iconic piece of Americana. Now after 10 years of development, the brand new SLS rocket is on track to take us back to our cosmic neighbor for the first time in half a century.

The SLS, which stands for Space Launch System, is just a little bit shorter than the Saturn V was, but it produces about 15% more thrust during take-off. If the SLS looks like a combination of the classic Saturn V and the Space Shuttle, that’s because it factors in designs and components used in both programs.

The SLS is currently at the launch pad for a “dress rehearsal” ahead of its actual launch, which won’t take place until sometime this may at the earliest. The first mission will be unmanned to test the new rocket and ensure that it’s safe for future manned spaceflights.

When this new moon rocket does launch, it will be the first mission of the new human spaceflight program called Artemis, named after the twin-sister of Apollo in Greek mythology. Artemis 1 will send the new Orion spacecraft that sits atop the rocket on a path to orbit the moon for 6 days before returning to earth.

Then, Artemis 2 is planned to be a manned flyby of the moon, and while it’s currently scheduled for 2024, that is subject to change. That mission would be the first time that a human has traveled beyond low-earth orbit since 1972 when the last Apollo mission returned to earth.

Finally, Artemis 3, which is currently scheduled for 2025 but could also be delayed, is planned to be the mission that will send 2 astronauts down to the surface of the moon. The goal of the mission is to sample water ice at the south pole of the moon that could be used to support future moon expeditions.

