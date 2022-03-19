Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Video shows moments after nonverbal autistic boy abandoned by mother in Colerain

Video shows autistic child just moments after he was abandoned in Colerain
Video shows autistic child just moments after he was abandoned in Colerain
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New footage shows the moments just after a 5-year-old boy was allegedly abandoned by his mother in Colerain Township last month.

The footage comes from a Ring doorbell camera at a home on the Copper Creek Drive cul-de-sac where police say Heather Adkins left her son, Martin Thomas Adkins.

The footage shows Martin walking through the front yard of the home about 45 minutes after the white SUV Adkins was allegedly driving left.

Martin, who has since turned 6, is nonverbal and autistic.

LATEST | Mom accused of abandoning autistic son facing 11 years in jail, prosecutor says

The video shows him looking searchingly through the front door’s sidelights. He then walks off camera to the corner of the porch for around 40 seconds before slowly making his way off the porch and back into the rainy night.

The owners of the home where the footage was captured provided it to Colerain police. They say if Martin had rung the doorbell, they would certainly have helped him.

They also say the creek alongside their home was running around ten feet high that night due to the rain and that Martin could easily have fallen into it.

Martin wandered around alone for a full hour before a driver spotted him along the side of Sheed Road and called police for help.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says there was another adult in the car with Heather at the time she allegedly abandoned her son but that the second adult is not facing charges because they are not the parent or guardian and therefore had no duty of care.

MORE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home at Pinelawn and Treelawn.
Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo
Witnesses say a bouncer was trying to break up a fight at Delaney’s Lounge on W. Alexis...
Bouncer shot at W. Alexis bar
A man was found shot in his vehicle on Hill Ave. in the early morning hours of March 18, 2022.
Person found shot in car on Hill Ave.
Prosecutors charged Audili Cerrato,53, with murder in the death of Stephany Pichardo, 29.
Local caregiver charged with murder in death of disabled woman
Residents in Santa Barbara say a Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line is causing more than just...
City considering Chick-fil-A location a ‘public nuisance’

Latest News

The Sheriff of Wood County says the work must go on despite the price spike for gas.
Local law enforcement considering hybrid vehicles amid gas price hike
A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
Fostoria house damaged in fire
Two people found dead from gunshot wounds at Toledo home
Two people found dead from gunshot wounds at Toledo home
Toledo Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home at Pinelawn and Treelawn.
Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel face-off at Ohio GOP Candidate Forum in Columbus
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel trade barbs at U.S. Senate candidate forum Friday night in Columbus