Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

3/19: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Dry and warm the next couple of days, then the rain and cooler air returns Tuesday.
3/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OVERNIGHT: Occasional showers will continue along with a bit of a breeze and lows in the mid to upper 30s. A flurry can’t be ruled out, but any snowflakes that fall won’t stick. SUNDAY: Skies clear during the morning and then mainly sunny for the first day of Spring with highs around 60. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. EXTENDED: Cooler Tuesday and breezy with highs around 50 and occasional rain showers. Rain may fall heavily at times Tuesday night. Then, more rain for Wednesday and still breezy with highs in the upper 50s. A few thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday. A few lingering showers Thursday and remaining breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home at Pinelawn and Treelawn.
Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo
22-year-old Fremont man killed in apparent accidental shooting
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel face-off at Ohio GOP Candidate Forum in Columbus
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel trade barbs at U.S. Senate candidate forum Friday night in Columbus
Prosecutors charged Audili Cerrato,53, with murder in the death of Stephany Pichardo, 29.
Local caregiver charged with murder in death of disabled woman
Authorities said nobody inside the house was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital.
Car crashes into Oregon home

Latest News

3/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
3/19: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
March 19, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
March 19, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
March 19, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
March 19, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
3/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/18/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast