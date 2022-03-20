3/19: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - OVERNIGHT: Occasional showers will continue along with a bit of a breeze and lows in the mid to upper 30s. A flurry can’t be ruled out, but any snowflakes that fall won’t stick. SUNDAY: Skies clear during the morning and then mainly sunny for the first day of Spring with highs around 60. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s. MONDAY: Warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. EXTENDED: Cooler Tuesday and breezy with highs around 50 and occasional rain showers. Rain may fall heavily at times Tuesday night. Then, more rain for Wednesday and still breezy with highs in the upper 50s. A few thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday. A few lingering showers Thursday and remaining breezy with highs in the mid-50s.

