3/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast

Warm away from Lake Erie Monday, then rainy and chillier for the rest of the week.
3/20: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and warmer with highs in the upper 60s, but cooler along the lakeshore. MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 40. EXTENDED: Breezy Tuesday and cooler with showers returning and highs in the low 50s. Rain Tuesday night may be heavy. More rain expected Wednesday but warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s. Some partial clearing will also be possible with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Still breezy Thursday and cooler again with highs in the low 50s and a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a few rain or snow showers possible each day.

