Local effort to collect items for Ukraine a success

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - In Monroe Saturday, a donation drive exceeded organizers’ expectations. It was a partnership between Monroe County Community College and the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee.

Volunteers tell 13abc that helping send supplies is one small way they can help the people of Ukraine,

Jeremy McGarry organized the drive. He tells 13abc, “I saw kind of everything happening and I just felt like I had to do something, even if it was something small, that ended up being something big.”

McGarry lives in Monroe. He says he’s watched as the situation in Ukraine has unfolded, and felt compelled to step in. It only took a week to bring everything together for the drive, as he planned the entire thing during his lunch breaks. And he was happy to see the result.

“There were already people starting to come and bring things,” he says. “So it’s been going non-stop since 9:30, 10 o’clock.”

Residents from around the area showed up in large numbers, dropping off every kind of item the Ukrainian people may need.

“Clothes, medical supplies, diapers, baby formula, blankets,” he says.

Volunteers even received a gurney and a few wheelchairs to send overseas.

McGarry says he had a semi to collect the donations but wasn’t expecting to fill the whole thing. So, his dad had to rent a U-Haul to ensure all the donations could make it.

Sara Ackerman volunteered at the drop-off. She says she hopes helping out has a big impact on all the displaced families.

“I’m just hoping they can recover as quickly as possible,” she tells 13abc. “i mean, they are in a horrible position right now, and i just hope this really helps a lot. Especially for the children that are going through this, and this is their life growing up. This is going to be with them for the rest of their lives.”

Collin Young is a student at Monroe County Middle College, working to complete volunteer hours. He says this is a rewarding way to do that. “I’m just hoping to make their life a little easier right now and help as much as we can,” he says.

The supplies were sent to New Haven, CT Saturday night, where they will be repackaged and sent to help displaced Ukrainian people.

