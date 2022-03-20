Shooting in Toledo sends one person to the hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning to a shooting on Eastway Street near Eleanor. According to police, the shooting is believed to have started as a car jacking.

The man who was shot drove himself to a nearby apartment complex on Willys Parkway, authorities said. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police have not shared any information on if there are any suspects in custody

