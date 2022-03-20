Traffic
Shooting in Toledo sends one person to the hospital

It happened early Sunday morning on Eastway Street, near Eleanor
It happened early Sunday morning on Eastway Street, near Eleanor
It happened early Sunday morning on Eastway Street, near Eleanor(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning to a shooting on Eastway Street near Eleanor. According to police, the shooting is believed to have started as a car jacking.

The man who was shot drove himself to a nearby apartment complex on Willys Parkway, authorities said. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police have not shared any information on if there are any suspects in custody

Stay with 13abc for updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Toledo Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home at Pinelawn and Treelawn.
Authorities said nobody inside the house was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital.
