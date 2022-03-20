Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ye no longer performing at Grammys

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West last year, will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday, March 18, 2022 that his act had been pulled from the show, which was set to take place on April 3.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year.

A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3.

A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, confirmed the information in The Blast article in an email to the Associated Press. She did not offer additional comment.

Ye had not been confirmed yet as someone set to perform at the show, which has announced acts such as Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil’ Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. Ye’s album “Donda” is nominated for album of the year. Representatives from the Recording Academy have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

According to reports, the decision was made in response to his “concerning online behavior.”

Trevor Noah, who is hosting the Grammy Awards, called Ye’s treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian “more and more belligerent” on The Daily Show last week.

“What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” Noah said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home at Pinelawn and Treelawn.
Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo
Authorities said nobody inside the house was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital.
Car crashes into Oregon home
It happened early Sunday morning on Eastway Street, near Eleanor
Shooting in Toledo sends one person to the hospital
22-year-old Fremont man killed in apparent accidental shooting
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel face-off at Ohio GOP Candidate Forum in Columbus
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel trade barbs at U.S. Senate candidate forum Friday night in Columbus

Latest News

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's ready for negotiations with Russian President...
Ukrainian president warns of 3rd world war if negotiations fail