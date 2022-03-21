Crews responding to ‘emergency situation’ at juvenile detention center in Williams County

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are responding to an “emergency situation” at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center in Williams County, the sheriff’s office said Sunday night.

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel are at the facility in Stryker sorting out what happened, a representative from the sheriff’s office said. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.