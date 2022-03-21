Traffic
Crews responding to ‘emergency situation’ at juvenile detention center in Williams County

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel are at the facility in Stryker...
Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel are at the facility in Stryker sorting out what happened, a representative from the sheriff's office said.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are responding to an “emergency situation” at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center in Williams County, the sheriff’s office said Sunday night.

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel are at the facility in Stryker sorting out what happened, a representative from the sheriff’s office said. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

