Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or lifestyles if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.(Gray)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After hitting a record high of $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is sinking slowly, hitting $4.25.

That’s seven cents less than a week ago, but still $1.37 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Maryland saw the largest decrease in price with the average being 46 cents less than it was last week.

AAA cites the lower global price of crude oil for the drop in price.

According to AAA, there is typically a seasonal uptick in demand for fuel, but demand has dipped this year.

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices.”

A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or lifestyles if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon.

“The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating downward pressure on pump prices,” AAA reported. “If the oil price continues to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit. However, should oil prices start to climb again, pump prices will likely follow.”

California has the highest average price at $5.85 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Perrysburg 13-year-old boys charged with rape after allegedly recording sexual assault
Family members identify 25-year-old Ashley Darrington as the homicide victim found at the...
Search warrants reveal more about the Ashley Darrington murder case
Paramount
Roughly 200 Paramount employees to be laid off
Firefighters put out a house fire on Ayers and Palmetto.
Man jumps from window, another taken to hospital after central Toledo house fire
Lt. Jim Schulty with Toledo Fire and Rescue fell back on his training and immediately jumped...
Toledo Firefighter helps resuscitate fellow weekend hockey player who had a heart attack

Latest News

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach, coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and...
Suspect arrested in fatal shoving of 87-year-old NYC woman
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Police say the victim was pushed from behind, fell and hit her head on the pavement.
Woman accused of manslaughter after 87-year-old pushed to ground
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings
President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies as the leaders try to prevent Russia’s war on...
Biden travels to Europe to meet with allies on Ukraine