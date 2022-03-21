Traffic
March 21st Weather Forecast

Rain Returns This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm this afternoon away from the lakeshore. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to around 70. The lakeshore will be in the 40s and that cool air will push inland later this evening. Temperatures will drop nearly 25-degrees as the winds flip out of the east. Showers are likely late Tuesday with highs in the 40s. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night. We will jump into the 60s on Wednesday, but the rest of the 7-day forecast will be in the 30s and 40s for highs. Rain is likely on Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are possible on Friday and Saturday. Melting snowflakes could mix in on Saturday as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

