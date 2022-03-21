Traffic
Maumee Chamber of Commerce holding job fair

(KGWN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Maumee High School is hosting a job fair this week.

The Career Expo and Job Fair is a free event that is open to the public. Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with dozens of Toledo-area employers who are looking to hire.

It’s happening at Maumee High School Annex building on Thursday night from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those looking for a job should enter through door #1.

The chamber said employers are recruiting for healthcare, sales, food service, education, insurance, retail, customer service jobs, and more.

Organizers are not requiring any registration. Click here for more information.

Employers wishing to participate can register for a booth that cost $75.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

