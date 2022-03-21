Maumee Chamber of Commerce holding job fair

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Maumee High School is hosting a job fair this week.

The Career Expo and Job Fair is a free event that is open to the public. Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with dozens of Toledo-area employers who are looking to hire.

It’s happening at Maumee High School Annex building on Thursday night from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those looking for a job should enter through door #1.

The chamber said employers are recruiting for healthcare, sales, food service, education, insurance, retail, customer service jobs, and more.

Employers wishing to participate can register for a booth that cost $75.

