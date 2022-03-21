Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edible has a tongue-in-cheek reference to a body part.

The legendary boxer’s gummy products, “Mike Bites,” come in the shape of an ear.

It is a joking reference to Tyson’s infamous 1997 heavyweight championship match against Evander Holyfield. At one point in the fight, Tyson bit off a small chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson was disqualified immediately afterward, and that moment became one of the most bizarre moments in boxing history.

In refernece to his new edibles, Tyson tweeted, “These ears actually taste good!”

As for Tyson and Holyfield, they have long reconciled since the fight.

In 2014, when Holyfield made it into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson gave the induction speech.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.
Fentanyl released through vents at juvenile detention center in Williams Co., 7 taken to hospital
It happened early Sunday morning on Eastway Street, near Eleanor
Shooting in Toledo sends one person to the hospital
Toledo Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds inside a home at Pinelawn and Treelawn.
Two dead in Friday night shooting in Toledo
Authorities said nobody inside the house was hurt, but the driver was taken to the hospital.
Car crashes into Oregon home
A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
Fostoria house damaged in fire

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable