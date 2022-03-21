Toledo man killed in motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Toledo late Sunday night.

Police say Dalano Lumpkin, 29, of Toledo, was killed in the crash.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night in the 5200 block of Lewis Ave. between Waybridge and Mayfair.

According to a Toledo Police report, Lumpkin was driving a motorcycle northbound on Lewis when another driver in the southbound turn lane turned left in front of him into a parking lot, not yielding the right of way.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials have not announced any charges in connection to this case.

